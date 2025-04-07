Winmill & CO. Inc. Takes $7.84 Million Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,000. Donnelley Financial Solutions comprises approximately 2.5% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Winmill & CO. Inc. owned 0.43% of Donnelley Financial Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,527.92. This represents a 2.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,831,676.74. The trade was a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:DFIN opened at $40.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.23. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.22). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.20 million.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Articles

