Winmill & CO. Inc. Sells 38,200 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Winmill & CO. Inc. decreased its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,368,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,467,000 after purchasing an additional 134,517 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Atkore by 549.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,658,000 after purchasing an additional 513,631 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,243,000 after purchasing an additional 50,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter worth $42,339,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 3,948.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,291,000 after purchasing an additional 459,200 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Stock Down 2.0 %

Atkore stock opened at $53.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.89. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $185.47.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Atkore from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atkore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,400. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

