Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,534,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,843,000 after buying an additional 1,231,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,672,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,733,000 after acquiring an additional 281,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $472,648,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,156,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,627,000 after purchasing an additional 629,743 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,853,000 after purchasing an additional 177,071 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 9.6 %

NYSE:WPM opened at $70.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.32. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $80.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $380.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WPM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

