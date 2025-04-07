WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WESCO International from $245.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WESCO International

WESCO International Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $135.97 on Monday. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $216.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.56.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.07). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.4538 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,966,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in WESCO International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 256,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,504,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in WESCO International by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,148,000 after acquiring an additional 152,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,906,000 after acquiring an additional 83,031 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.