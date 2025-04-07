Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 642,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,024 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $64,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 202,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,471,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 876,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,883,000 after purchasing an additional 173,512 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 865,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,857,000 after purchasing an additional 585,192 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.41 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.