Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,041,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,835,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,343,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $76.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $96.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

