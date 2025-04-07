Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.97 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IEF opened at $96.56 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.02 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.23.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.3037 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.