Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of VV opened at $232.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $222.22 and a 12 month high of $282.88. The company has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.8888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.86.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

