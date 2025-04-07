Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,977,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,835,000 after acquiring an additional 439,876 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th.

(Free Report)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.