Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 71,459 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,459 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.52% of Church & Dwight worth $133,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.13.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of CHD opened at $105.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.89 and a 200 day moving average of $106.13. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.35 and a 52-week high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.79%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $707,941.26. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

