Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,102,611 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,257,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102,611 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.85% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $154,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 415.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2,533.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,193.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period.

Shares of BLV opened at $71.25 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.65 and a one year high of $76.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average of $70.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

