Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 21,540 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,540 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.62% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $123,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $134.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.73 and a fifty-two week high of $169.62.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.3832 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Communication Services ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.