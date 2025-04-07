Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,058 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of Capital One Financial worth $159,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $150.19 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HSBC upgraded Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.80.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

