Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,049 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,931,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,726,000 after purchasing an additional 121,689 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 29,809 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,221.2% during the 4th quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 78,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.99. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $96.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3309 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

