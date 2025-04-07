Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 518 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at United Rentals
In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on United Rentals
United Rentals Stock Performance
NYSE URI opened at $564.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $669.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $750.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $537.36 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72.
United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United Rentals Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Rentals
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.