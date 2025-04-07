Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,802,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $452,721,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after purchasing an additional 876,182 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 31,353.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 635,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,172,000 after purchasing an additional 633,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,448,426,000 after buying an additional 590,711 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $248.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.28. The company has a market cap of $283.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $159.14 and a one year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.