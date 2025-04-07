Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 865 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $200.81 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.89 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9188 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

