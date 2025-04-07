Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 8,473 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Waterloo Capital L.P. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $52.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.96.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

