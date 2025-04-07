Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $866,000 Position in NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU)

Waterloo Capital L.P. cut its stake in NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $632,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQSU opened at $41.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.21 million, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.28. NYLI Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74.

The IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG US Equity index. The fund tracks a proprietary index of large-cap US stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market capitalization. IQSU was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

