Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,865,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after buying an additional 39,028 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $183.04 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $250.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.66.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 55.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

