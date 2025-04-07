Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 4.8% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $98,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $50,378,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,345,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,729,901,000 after buying an additional 1,689,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $5,171,271,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,241,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,868,646,000 after purchasing an additional 718,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,758,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,084,141,000 after acquiring an additional 173,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total transaction of $13,395,133.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,991,249.33. This represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total transaction of $3,020,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,186.28. This trade represents a 94.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,842,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of V opened at $313.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $366.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.84.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

