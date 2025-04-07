Velas Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $238,487.59 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $10.62 million and approximately $238,487.59 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00021123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001214 BTC.

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,701,699,085 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas (VLX) is a high-performance blockchain platform designed to support smart contracts and decentralised applications, capable of processing up to 75,000 transactions per second with low fees. It serves various sectors, including DeFi, NFTs, and gaming, and operates as a carbon-neutral network. Founded in 2019 by Alex Alexandrov, Velas is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

