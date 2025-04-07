Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.89 and last traded at $101.12, with a volume of 975980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.70.
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.61.
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.
