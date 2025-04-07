Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.89 and last traded at $101.12, with a volume of 975980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.70.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.61.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

