Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.12 and last traded at $55.41, with a volume of 1296389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.45.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
