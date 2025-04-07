Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.12 and last traded at $55.41, with a volume of 1296389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.45.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

