Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $213.11 and last traded at $213.34, with a volume of 30025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.28.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.23.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.7719 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

