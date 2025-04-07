Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $213.11 and last traded at $213.34, with a volume of 30025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.28.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.23.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.7719 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- These Dividend Stocks Might Be the Safest Bet Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.