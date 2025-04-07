Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,329,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,539 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.44% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $135,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 76,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 755,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,492 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.90 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.1964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

