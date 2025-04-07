Vameon (VON) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.96 Million

Vameon (VON) traded down 44.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Vameon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Vameon has a market cap of $11.98 million and $7.96 million worth of Vameon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vameon has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vameon alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,769.13 or 1.00212953 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,481.01 or 0.99836844 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Vameon

Vameon was first traded on December 24th, 2024. Vameon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,009,168,673 tokens. The official website for Vameon is vameon.com. Vameon’s official Twitter account is @vameon69.

Vameon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vameon (VON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Vameon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 244,074,829,897.83930414 in circulation. The last known price of Vameon is 0.00004989 USD and is down -22.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $6,195,804.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vameon.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vameon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vameon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vameon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vameon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vameon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.