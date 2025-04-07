USD Coin (USDC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.38 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion and approximately $21.03 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001298 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,799.83 or 0.99708735 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76,456.14 or 0.99262525 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 60,369,420,086 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.usdc.com.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.