UP Fintech Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 51,944 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 44% compared to the typical daily volume of 36,085 call options.

Shares of TIGR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,298,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,226. UP Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 527.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised UP Fintech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.80 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.



UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

