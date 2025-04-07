United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $93.23 and last traded at $93.89, with a volume of 717211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.18.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.