Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,427 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in F5 were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in F5 by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 852 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in F5 by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,869 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in F5 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV opened at $239.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other F5 news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total transaction of $488,067.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,689.04. This trade represents a 60.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total transaction of $344,981.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,446,454.39. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,232 shares of company stock worth $5,310,131 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

About F5



F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

