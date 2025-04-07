UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,592 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.45% of UFP Industries worth $167,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UFPI. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in UFP Industries by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries stock opened at $106.44 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $141.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.58.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.68%.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

