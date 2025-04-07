Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 24.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 701,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,413,000 after acquiring an additional 138,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 965,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $191.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 74.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. DZ Bank raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

