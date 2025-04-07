Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.19 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $1,984,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 24.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $11,565,536.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,717.80. The trade was a 62.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,129.15. This trade represents a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Melius raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PACCAR from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.54.

PACCAR Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $90.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.74 and a 200 day moving average of $106.71. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $86.74 and a 52-week high of $123.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.69%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

