Twin Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,597,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,335,000 after buying an additional 60,365 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 103,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29,044 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 34,418 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 78,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $55.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

