Twin Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 5,983.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $66.18 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $70.30. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.60.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Evergy

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.