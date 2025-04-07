Twin Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,288,000 after buying an additional 43,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,588,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Everest Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Everest Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 855,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,947,000 after purchasing an additional 125,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,175.77. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of EG opened at $337.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.44. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $322.10 and a 52 week high of $407.30.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.50.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

