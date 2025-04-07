TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Insider Acquires £21,500 in Stock

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) insider Simon Richard Class purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £21,500 ($27,713.33).

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

SMIF stock opened at GBX 84.80 ($1.09) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £232.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1,060.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 86.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 85.88. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($1.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 88.20 ($1.14).

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,750.00%.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund is a London listed closed-ended fund which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from “less liquid” instruments across the debt spectrum. These securities, do not offer enough liquidity for daily priced OEICs, but are well suited to a traded closed-ended vehicle, where investors can obtain liquidity via the exchange and the quarterly buyback facility that the fund offers.

