Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Trio-Tech International Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 million, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $7.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.87% of Trio-Tech International worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

