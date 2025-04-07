Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 298,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.27% of RealReal at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RealReal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,447,000 after buying an additional 33,927 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 47,450 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in RealReal in the 4th quarter worth $1,678,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 23,477 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $161,991.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 330,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,807.30. This trade represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 18,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $127,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 556,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,243.30. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,153. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

RealReal Price Performance

Shares of REAL opened at $5.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.90. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $11.38.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.69 million. Analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

