Trexquant Investment LP Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 93.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,158 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.15% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gautam Patel sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $651,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,888,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,375,532.04. The trade was a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tushar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $41,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,578,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,628,045.15. This represents a 9.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,222,590 shares of company stock worth $43,614,546 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRX opened at $7.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $730.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.21 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 346.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMRX shares. StockNews.com lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

