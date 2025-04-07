Trexquant Investment LP Has $3.04 Million Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 192.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.08% of Howard Hughes worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HHH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 29.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,906,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,418,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

NYSE HHH opened at $67.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $87.77.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $983.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.