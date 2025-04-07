Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.98 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,334 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 263,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,000. Genesis Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of HWM opened at $112.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $140.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.39 and its 200-day moving average is $117.16.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

