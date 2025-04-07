Trexquant Investment LP Buys 18,791 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.12% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 33,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 4.5 %

MAN stock opened at $52.18 on Monday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.76 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ManpowerGroup

About ManpowerGroup

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.