Trek Financial LLC Raises Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of NexGen Energy worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXE. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,038,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after buying an additional 271,153 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 719.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 180,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 158,160 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in NexGen Energy by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 143,996 shares during the last quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC grew its position in NexGen Energy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,671,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth $4,915,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NXE opened at $4.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 2.02.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

