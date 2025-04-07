Trek Financial LLC Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,970 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Target from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.24.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $95.70 on Monday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $173.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.60. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.