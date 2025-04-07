Trek Financial LLC Has $856,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Trek Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 2,471,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,469,000 after buying an additional 22,968 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 25,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 19,556 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 532.1% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 33,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28,078 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.56 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.02 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.3037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

