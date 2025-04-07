Trek Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Trek Financial LLC lessened its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URNM. BFI Infinity Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,491,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,754,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after acquiring an additional 27,716 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.17. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $60.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.