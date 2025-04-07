Trek Financial LLC Buys 10,428 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,366,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,042,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,672,000 after acquiring an additional 761,238 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,756,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 35,494 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 327.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Down 11.3 %

Shares of FCG stock opened at $20.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.45. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $28.72.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.