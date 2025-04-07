TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Lifted by Canopy Partners LLC

Canopy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,476,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $911,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 51,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,568,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG opened at $1,238.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,343.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,329.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total value of $25,344,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,337,899.18. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total transaction of $4,080,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,144. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $165,646,468 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,480.12.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

